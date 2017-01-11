Grant County Roads Blocked By Drifting Snow

SR28 & White Trail Road West of Quincy

Grant County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to avoid travel on rural county roads if possible. Spokesman Kyle Foreman said the Wednesday morning commute is going to be impossible for some people in Grant County with numerous county roads blocked by 3-5 foot tall snow drifts and abandoned vehicles. Foreman said there are so many roads impacted, there are not enough resources to barricade them. High winds continue this morning and snow drifts continue to grow.

The drifting snow began Tuesday afternoon. Foreman said motorists who attempted to drive overnight and who tried to drive this morning are getting stuck in snow drifts. Deputies are advising motorists stuck in drifts to remain inside their vehicles, turn on their hazard lights and call for a tow truck. Deputies are checking on occupied and abandoned vehicles all over the county and bringing stranded motorists to safety. Foreman said the State Highways 17, 28 and 281 were in better condition but rural county roads in the Quincy, George, Royal City and Mattawa areas were severely impacted. Foreman did not have a list of road closures.