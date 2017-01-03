Grant County Sheriff’s Office Remembers Fallen Deputy

Sheriff Tom Jones released the following message:

Today marks seven years since we lost Deputy John Bernard in an on-duty traffic accident. John was a great deputy, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. We miss him deeply, and we are committed to remembering John each year on January 3rd.

John’s family remains in our thoughts and prayers, and we are reminded of John each day as we go to work and try to live up to the high standards that he set for himself. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the communities in Grant County are a better place because John was here.

Please join us today in honoring John Bernard’s memory and saying a prayer for his family and loved ones.