Grants Helping Irrigation Districts Awarded

From a press release – The Bureau of Reclamation has awarded four Water Conservation Field Services Program grants in the Pacific Northwest Region. The program provides technical and financial assistance to irrigation districts and other entities with water-delivery authority to develop and implement water conservation measures.

The grants require a 50 percent or better cost share. Eligible activities include developing and updating water conservation plans, engineering design of water management improvements, and demonstrating conservation technologies. The 2017 funding recipients are as follows:

• Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District in East Wenatchee, Washington, will update their 2015 Water and Energy Conservation Plan by reviewing infrastructure and identifying efficiency improvements. Reclamation will provide $25,000 toward the $97,596 project.

• Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District will design the electrical system for pump motors for the Airport Reservoir Pump Station and future sites. Reclamation will provide $25,000 toward this $55,199 project.

• Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Quincy, Washington, will create a hydraulic model of the West Canal to assess spill reduction. Reclamation will provide $25,000 toward the $55,242 project.

• South Columbia Basin Irrigation District in Pasco, Washington, will update a surface water model of the Columbia Basin Project to better manage and plan future improvements. Reclamation will provide $25,000 toward the $128,502 project.