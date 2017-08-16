Hatchery workers fired over sexualized office culture

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Four Department of Fish and Wildlife employees have been fired after an investigation found a sexualized culture at the Wells Hatchery near Pateros led at least one woman to take a job at the Methow Hatchery.

The employees were fired last week following a June report in which investigators say that the hatchery’s manager did not stop “locker room talk,” by subordinates, according to Wednesday’s joint report by the News Tribune and Northwest News Network.

The firings come after the news outlets reported last week on a 2015 workplace investigation that found a sexual office culture among some in the Fish and Wildlife department’s upper ranks.

