Health Insurance Market Shrinks in 2018

Chelan and Douglas County residents that use Washington’s health insurance market will have fewer options next year.

Chelan and Douglas County residents will only have Coordinated Care Corporation offering plans within the Washington Healthplanfinder exchange or Asuris Northwest Health and Health Alliance Northwest Plan options outside the state exchange.

In Adams and Grant county, Lifewise Health Plan of Washington, Premera Blue Cross and Coordinated Care Corporation will offer plans through the exchange while Asuris Northwest Health will provide an option outside of the subsidized exchange.

Grays Harbor and Klickitat Counties did not have any companies sign up to to offer plans.

Washington’s Insurance Commissioner Mark Kreider said he’s deeply troubled at the changes. Earlier this year Community Health Plan of Washington and Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington Options, announced they will not participate in the 2018 individual health insurance market.

All proposed rates for 2018 will be public 10 days from the June 7 filing deadline. No decisions will be made until early fall. Rates as well as coverage areas may change during the review.