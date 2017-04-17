High Bidder on Federal Building Steps Forward

LocalTel Communications is the apparent High Bidder on Federal Building in Wenatchee.

In a press release, the company revealed this morning that it is Bidder #2 in the auction for the former US Post Office location on the corner of Chelan Avenue and Yakima Street.

Officials with LocalTel Communications are now waiting to hear if their bid has been accepted by the General Services Administration. LocalTel President Dimitri Mandelis, says company is interested in a small portion of the 140,000+ square foot building for their own use. “The loading dock at the rear of the building will be remodeled in to an attractive LocalTel front with easy access for in and out parking.” Mandelis added, “…the roof would allow us to expand and enhance our SkyFi Wireless Internet services with the additional height that the Federal Building offers.”

Mandelis said LocalTel would also be willing, if the City of Wenatchee is still interested, LocalTel is open to selling them a portion of the building for the same cost per square foot at which LocalTel is payiing to buy the structure.