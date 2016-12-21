High Speed Pursuit In Grant County

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones says a 38-year-old Moses Lake felon was arrested after trying to avoid capture and leading officers on a high speed chase during the Tuesday evening rush hour. The Sheriff’s Office issued an alert late Tuesday afternoon for residents in the 4300 block of Stratford Road to shelter in place until the suspect was finally apprehended around 6pm.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s office said Paul Gorden, a suspect sought on felony and misdemeanor Department of Corrections warrants, was tracked by INET detectives to a home in the Larson Housing Area. Gorden fled in a full size SUV with an INET detective in pursuit. About 5:40pm, Gorden fled down Highway 17 to Grape Drive, through the Home Depot parking lot and an adjacent field, down Central Drive to Valley Road, then across Stratford Road, behind Big 5 Sporting Goods, then north on Stratford Road. During the pursuit, Gorden drove at high speeds in the opposite lanes of several of the roads and with his headlights off. Gorden’s vehicle did strike at least two other vehicles near Stratford and State Route 17, and caused other property damage along the way. Nobody was seriously injured. Officers stopped chasing the vehicle because Gorden was driving so recklessly.