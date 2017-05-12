Home Sales Down Again

Homes for sale in April were down 38 percent from a year ago in the Wenatchee Valley and down 15 percent from March according to the numbers sent out by Pacific Appraisal Associates. Perhaps it’s not surprising then that the number of homes sold was down by five percent compared to April of a year ago.

Median sales prices are up 10 percent from a year ago, and up more than $50,000 from 2014. 40 percent of the homes currently listed are between $200-300,000.