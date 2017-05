This Big fella is a very sweet boy and knows all of his commands, rides well in the car and is house trained.

Hondo will be happiest as an only dog in the home. He is seeking a big fenced yard so he can enjoy his space while remaining safely at home. He does great indoors too enjoy a cushy dog bed to snooze the day away. Hondo is all hound dog!

Here is more about Hondo on his adoption page at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.