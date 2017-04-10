Horse Lake Road Warehouse Fire Flares up

The smoldering remains of a fire on April 2nd at Liquidation Sports Warehouse flared up this morning and Chelan County Fire District #1 and District #6 from Monitor responded about 6am. Fire information officer Rick Isaacson said the flareup was likely due to hot spots still remaining within some of the remaining structure on the north end of the site that was not destroyed in the original fire. Isaacson said the building’s walls and floors were insulated with sawdust. Firefighters had been checking the sight last week to monitor for any signs of a flareup.

Horse Lake Road was closed for the fire activity but there was no other impact to the area. Firefighters are expected to remain on scene for several hours.

Isaacson said the cause of the original fire is still under investigation and investigators are waiting for results of tests to determine the cause.