I-90 Closed Until Thursday

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass remains closed in both directions from mp 34 near North Bend to mp 106 near Ellensburg. Crews have assessed conditions and determined that the pass will not open until Thursday. WSDOT spokesperson Meagan Lott explained why conditions are not safe in some areas for crews to do the work necessary to open the roadway…..

Lott says the forecast calls for more freezing rain in the passes through early Thursday morning so there is no estimate on reopening the pass. Alternate routes over the Cascades are US-2 Stevens Pass and US-12 White Pass. Avalanche control is planned for US 2 Stevens Pass on Thursday January 19 at 3:00 am. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 70 and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 72. Also, at 4:00 am, eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64. Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to 2 hours to complete.

Here is a link the the WSDOT’s most viewed mountain pass cameras KPQ.com provides a link to over 50 WSDOT traffic cameras from throughout Central Washington

Road conditions have been quite bad in the Grant County area where schools were closed in Moses Lake, Ephrata, Quincy, Warden and Soap Lake School Districts.

The State Patrol provided these photos