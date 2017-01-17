Ice Storm Impacts Widely Felt

With forecasts showing anywhere from a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of ice expected by the Wednesday afternoon, many schools and business are canceling events and send workers home early, or allowing them to come in late.

The Wenatchee School District has canceled after school programs. Athletic practices will be held until 5 p.m., and there will be no evening practices or activity buses.

Eastmont has cancelled all after school activity.

The Quincy School District released students at 2:15. All after school activities are canceled.

Cascade School District has cancelled Basketball and wrestling matches and practices are shortened 90-minutes.

The Waterville Boys Basketball C game in Brewster has been canceled.

The Lake Chelan School District canceled its home wrestling match.

Pateros School District has canceled all after school activities.

Bridgeport High School has canceled all games.

The basketball games between Cashmere and Chelan are canceled.

Confluence Health has announced 7:00 p.m. closures for Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Moses Lake and a 6:00 p.m. closure for Omak. Those clinics are expected to be open around 10:00 Wednesday morning. Any appointments scheduled to occur prior to 10:00 a.m. will have to be rescheduled.