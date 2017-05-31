Identities of 3 killed in Grant County crash released

The Grant County Coroner released the names of the three people killed when they were ejected from a van in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road. Craig Morrison identified the victims as Arturo Galvez-Vazquez, 48 Aaron Medel-Alvarez, 49 and Tabita Pricilla Soto-Luis, 56. All three were from Othello.

Grant County Sheriffs says an SUV driven by Ma Guadalupe Grimaldo Vasquez, 51 of Quincy was driving on Frenchman Hills Road and failed to yield to a van carrying 10 people, causing it to leave the roadway and roll one and a half times, ejecting most of the occupants.

The investigation continues and no charges have yet been filed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to rimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 17GS05482.