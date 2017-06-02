UPDATE: Irrigation system repairs complete

UPDATE 9:30am

The Wenatchee Reclamation District has cleared rocks from a slide that forced an interruption to irrigation water from Monitor through the rest of the system.

Manager Rick Smith says the slide was detected Thursday afternoon near Easy Street in the Lower Monitor area and the system was shut off about 5pm. Smith said the canal is being recharged and the system should be charged to Kentucky Street in East Wenatchee by 4pm Friday

ORIGINAL POST

The Wenatchee Reclamation District has shut off irrigation from Monitor through the rest of the system to allow for a tunnel inspection.

The district shut off the water just before 5 p.m. Thursday. The water won’t be turned back on until after the water goes down and crews are able to complete an inspection of the tunnel. An estimate to recharge the system was not yet available.