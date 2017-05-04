Is Your Neighborhood Firewise?

This Saturday is National Wildfire Preparedness Day and two local groups are marking the event with fire prevention projects.

Oliver Crane, representing residents of the Aldea Village neighborhood in Leavenworth says a workshop on wildfire preparedness and defensible space will be held Saturday from 10a-2pm at 10415 Titus Road in Leavenworth. Last year’s Suncrest fire on North Road showered ash on the neighborhood from about 2 miles away. A brush clearing is also planned near Park Street in Leavenworth’s Alpine Heights neighborhood which was threatened by the Tumwater Mountain Fire.

Neighbors in the Jennings Street Firewise group off Fifth Street in Wenatchee will be removing sage brush along a hillside on May 20th, according to resident Patricia Fitzgerald. She says her neighborhood has experienced frequent evacuations and homeowners are well aware of the fire danger. Fitzgerald’s neighborhood began looking at establishing a Firewise group about a year ago.

Both groups won $500 grants from State Farm and the National Fire Protection Agency to assist with preparing for wildfire season.

In 2015, over 2000 wildfires burned more than 1.1 million acres across Washington

Oliver Crane’s advice for anyone living in at-risk areas for wildfire contact your fire protection agency like the Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources or Chelan County Fire and ask about a free fire risk assessment to identify strategies to protect your property.

2017 marks the fourth annual Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.