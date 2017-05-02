Jobless Rate Down Again

The March jobless figure shows a drop of over a point from one year ago in the Wenatchee labor market and almost a full percentage point lower from February.

Regional labor economist Don Meseck says area unemployment fell from 7.7 percent in March of 2016 to 6.6 percent this March. The number of people out of work in March also dropped eight tenths of a point from February.

Meseck says local unemployment rates have been posting year over year declines for the past five months.

The health and education employment sectors have added 300 jobs in the last year while positions in the leisure and hospitality field jumped by 700 in the same period.