Jury duty scammers are active again

The Wenatchee Police Department says scammers are attempting to victimize individuals with the jury duty scam. Law enforcement calls it one of the most successful multipurpose intimidation imposter schemes.

In the scam, you receive a call that informs you failed to appear for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for your arrest unless you agree to pay some sort of fine. Caller ID may appear to look like the call is coming from the local area, and the caller will cite names of local police or judges. The scammers typically request some sort of prepaid debit or gift card, and then ask for personal information.

Wenatchee Police say if you receive one of these calls, hang up and call Rivercom at 663-9911