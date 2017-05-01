Ken Manke, Remembered as Legend on Force

Retired Wenatchee police officer Ken Manke, who died in a car accident Friday, is being remembered as a legend in the department. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld worked under Manke early in his career

John Kruse, who recently retired, recalled his former supervisor at the Wenatchee Police Department.

Both Reinfeld and Kruse said they began their Wenatchee Police Department careers from day one working under Manke and he will be missed.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdale says 70 year old Kenneth R. Manke of East Wenatchee was found just before 9 a.m. Friday as the lone occupant of a car about 20 feet off Batterman Road in East Wenatchee. Rescue efforts on the scene were unsuccessful.

Deputies say Manke appeared to be traveling towards Rock Island when he crossed the centerline and struck an embankment. The investigation is continuing.