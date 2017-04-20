Kittitas County Holding Wood Stove Buy-Back

The following is a news release from the Washington Department of Ecology:

KITTITAS COUNTY – Smoke is a problem in Kittitas County where it accumulates in valleys at levels that can harm human health. In an effort to reduce the impacts from older wood-burning stoves, buy-back events are planned in Ellensburg and Cle Elum.

Old home-heating wood stoves can be turned in for a cash incentive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Ellensburg Transfer Station, 1001 S. Industrial Way, and on Saturday, May 6, at the Cle Elum Transfer Station, 5 Mine Road.

Those with qualifying stoves will receive a $250 check in about three weeks from the event. Stoves must be in working order and free of firebrick, ash and debris. Limit 2 per customer.

“Kittitas County has been leading the way to improve the air residents’ breathe and our wood stove buy-backs have been popular in the past,” said Jay Carmony, an air quality supervisor with the Washington Department of Ecology. “We hope folks will continue to help us improve air quality and put a bit of cash in their pockets at the same time.”

Key partners include the local air quality advisory committee, the county solid waste and public health departments, the non-profit Hope Source and the Department of Ecology.

Funds for the wood stove buy-backs were authorized by the state Legislature as part an effort to reduce air pollution caused by wood smoke. For more information, contact HopeSource at 509-925-1448, or info@hopesource.us.