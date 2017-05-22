Landscaping Business Accused of Defrauding Customers

A Wenatchee landscaping business faces charges of business license violations and fraud as Wenatchee Police Department investigates claims the business cashed checks for work that was never completed or started.

Rafael’s Company lost it’s business license and did not pay taxes this year, so owners Rafael Amezcua and his son, Rafael Jr, both of Wenatchee, have been arrested and charged with four counts of business license violations. Detective Steve Evitt is investigating at least 12 other cases and further charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on the case or any other suspected fraud involving Rafael’s Company is asked to call Detective Evitt through Wenatchee PD or Rivercom.