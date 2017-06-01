Lawmaker targets Evergreen college money amid race protests

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A Republican state lawmaker from Central Washington is proposing to cut state funding from Evergreen State College following protests on the Olympia campus.

The News Tribune reports 13th District Rep. Matt Manweller blasted recent demonstrations at the progressive, liberal arts campus. He wants lawmakers to privatize the public school.

Manweller’s proposed bill has little chance of passing as lawmakers wrestle with a court order to fix to public schools in its second special session. Some Democrats, who have majority in the state House, have rejected the idea.

Manweller’s proposal is in response to student demonstrations last week. Protesters alleged racism and called for one professor to resign.

Evergreen professor Bret Weinstein told KING-TV he held a class off campus after being told by the college’s police chief it wasn’t safe for him to be on campus.

Evergreen president George Bridges said in a statement Tuesday that safety is a priority and the school supports “open, inclusive and respectful dialogue.”

Campus closed

Evergreen State College says the college is closing immediately for the day in response to “a direct threat to campus safety.”

The announcement posted on the school’s website Thursday asks everyone to leave the Olympia campus or return to residence halls for further instructions. The post did not provide other details.

A series of demonstrations and events on campus last week have drawn national attention. Student protesters have alleged racism and have also called for one professor to resign.

Messages left with a college spokesman Thursday were not immediately returned.

The progressive, public liberal arts college has nearly 4,100 students.