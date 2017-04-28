Leslie McEwen, Music Educator & Performer Dies at 63

The local music community is hushed with the news that Leslie McEwen has passed.

The accomplished opera singer and music educator died suddenly Thursday at 63 after complications from surgery according to the Wenatchee World.

McEwen was scheduled to perform tonight in Wenatchee with the Columbia Chorale.

McEwen has taught music and performed in the Wenatchee area for 20 years after a distinguished career in opera music all around the country.