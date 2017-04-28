latest News

Leslie McEwen, Music Educator & Performer Dies at 63

Leslie McEwen at a Wenatchee Valley Symphony event in September 2014

Posted By: Dave Bernstein April 28, 2017

The local music community is hushed with the news that Leslie McEwen has passed.

The accomplished opera singer and music educator died suddenly Thursday at 63 after complications from surgery according to the Wenatchee World.

McEwen was scheduled to perform tonight in Wenatchee with the Columbia Chorale.

McEwen has taught music and performed in the Wenatchee area for 20 years after a distinguished career in opera music all around the country.

