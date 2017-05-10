latest News

Letter Carriers Food Drive Saturday

Posted By: Dave Bernstein May 10, 2017

The 25th annual national Letter Carriers’ #StampOutHunger Food Drive is this Saturday, May 13!

You will likely receive a plastic bag in the mailbox this week that can be used for Saturday’s drive.

On Saturday, all you have to do is leave a bag or bags of non-perishable food by your mailbox before your letter carrier’s normal pickup time.

Your letter carrier will deliver the food to a local food pantry in our community.

For more information, here is the National Stamp Out Hunger website

