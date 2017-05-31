Lightening sparks small fire on Tumwater Mountain

The thunderstorm Tuesday night has sparked one confirmed fire on the upper portion of Tumwater Mountain near Leavenworth.

The Central Washington Interagency Incident Command (CWICC) says a team of rappellers has been deployed to the fire that is less than a tenth of an acre.

Jim Duck says the accompanying rains and green vegetation is limiting the fire’s growth this morning.

Duck said crews were investigating reports of possible lightening sparked fires on Horse Lake Mountain above Wenatchee and in the Yakima area