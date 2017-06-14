Lisa Bee’s Robbed and Vandalized

Deputies in Douglas County are investigating a robbery at Lisa Bee’s on Highway 2 north of East Wenatchee early Wednesday morning. Surveillance video shows three suspects entered the business around 3:15 in the morning.

Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal says the suspects got away with three cash registers with about $1,000 each. There was also substantial damage inside the building. Deputies followed some footprints at the scene they believe belonged to the robbers because there was a trail of coins that had dropped along the side of them.

There are no suspects at this time. If you know any information that will help in the investigation, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Lisa Bee’s FaceBook page, the business will be closed Thursday. It is planning to re-open on Friday.