Local Law Enforcement Meet and Greet the Public

Law Enforcement from the Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol came to Pybus Tuesday morning for Coffee with a Cop. It was a chance for the public to meet and get to know local enforcement.

Captain Jim West from the WPD tells KPQ he likes events like this because it allows members of the community to get to know them by name. That makes law enforcement more approachable. The public will then be better witnesses as they become a lot more comfortable with them.

More Coffee with a Cop events are planned for the future. Cpt. West says they look to hold it about twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. Tuesday was the third time the event has been held.