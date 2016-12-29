Lost Snowshoer Is Found

Chelan County rescue personnel found a lost snowshoer Wednesday. The 60-year-old western Washington man got lost in near white-out conditions Tuesday on a day trip out of the Scottish High Camp. Rich Magnussen with Chelan County Emergency Management said the man was reported missing Tuesday night but avalanche conditions prevented an immediate search effort. The snowshoer was well prepared with clothing and survival equipment and was able to spend the night outdoors. He was located by helicopter Wednesday and brought out with a snowmobile to reunite with family near the Nason Creek Rest Area on Highway 2