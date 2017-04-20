Loukaitis Resentenced to 189 years

An emotional scene Wednesday in a Grant County courtroom at a court-ordered re-sentencing trial for the man who was 14 at the time he killed three at Frontier Middle School in Moses Lake in 1996.

According to the Wenatchee World, Barry Loukaitis heard from the victim’s family members and then read a prepared apology.

Loukaitis told the families that, ““You should have your loved ones back. You should have all these experiences that you wanted back. You should have your lives back.”

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling required a re-sentencing hearing, but Loukaitis had said he would not fight for a lesser sentence or an appeal. The original judge on the case issued a new sentence of 189 years in jail.