Man Arrested Christmas Eve After Police Standoff

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office flew a drone over the scene were they arrested a 49 year old Coulee City man Christmas Eve after he fired shots at neighbors and a 3 hour standoff. Christopher Krauer was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree assault and resisting arrest. Sheriff’s spokesman Kyle Foreman said around 5:45pm Saturday, Krauer fired a gun at two people and then barricaded inside his own home in the 100 block of West Chelan Street. A Tactical Response Team used flash bangs, tear gas and non-lethal beanbag rounds to get him into custody about 9pm. Foreman did not know why Krauer fired shots at his neighbors but there were no injuries reported.