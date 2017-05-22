latest News

Man Arrested after Hatchet Attack

Posted By: Dave Bernstein May 22, 2017

A 19 year old Rock Island man was attacked with a hatchet at a party early Saturday in the 10 block of Indiana Ave in Rock Island according to Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal.

The incident started as a fight between two men in the driveway according to a report in the Wenatchee World.  Witnesses told deputies they intervened when they noticed one of the two men was striking the victim in the arm with a hatchet.

Gjesdal said the victim suffered several significant wounds to his arm and Deputy Caleb Reynolds applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm, which may have saved his life.   The victim was treated and released from Central Washington Hospital later Saturday.  Gjesdal said Deputies  arrested 22-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, of Wenatchee, on suspicion of first-degree assault.

 

