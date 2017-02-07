Man Arrested After Low Speed Pursuit

A 21 year old Wenatchee man was arrested Monday after leading police on a short pursuit in a stolen car and assaulting a church worker. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said the incident began shortly before noon when a woman spotted her daughter’s stolen vehicle near Idaho and Emerson Street. Police began a pursuit but ended it after after a few blocks because of the icy conditions and the suspect’s dangerous driving behavior. Reinfeld said the suspect ran several stop signs and nearly struck a garbage truck.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle, a red 2001 Subaru Forester was found in the 300 block of Chelan Avenue. The suspect was arrested on foot in the 300 block of south Mission Street where officers learned he was identified by a worker at the nearby Foothills Foursquare Church as the person who had assaulted him with a knife in the church bathroom. The worker was not injured according to Reinfeld.

The man arrested was 21 year old Scotty Lee Pando Jr. In a press release, Reinfeld said that Pando was arrested on an outstanding warrant and further charges are pending.