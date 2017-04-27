Man Burned While Drilling Hole in Gas Tank

A 22 year old Cashmere man suffered burns to his face, hands and arms while drilling into a gas tank to steal fuel.

Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld reported Joshua Aggers admitted to officers he used an electric drill to steal the gas from a truck parked at the Canned Food Grocery Outlet parking lot in Wenatchee Wednesday evening.

Chelan County Fire crews responded about 10pm and found a vehicle fire, a burned cordless drill and Aggers’ shoes.

A Wenatchee Police Officer went to Central Washington Hospital’s Emergency Room and spoke to Aggers who initially denied involvement but then admitted the gas tank ignited, setting him on fire.

Reinfeld said there have been several cases of drilled gas tanks in the area but Aggers told police this incident was the first time he had drilled a gas tank. After the fire started, he ran out of his shoes and drove himself to the hospital

Aggers was treated and released and booked into jail on arson and theft charges.