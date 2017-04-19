March for Science Planned for Earth Day

UNITE Wenatchee Valley is hosting a March for Science on Saturday followed by a free Earth Day science fair at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center. The March for Science is an international movement with events planned around the world.

Organizers say robustly funded and publicly communicated science is a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. They also call on political leaders and policymakers to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.

The march starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Park in Wenatchee. The free science fair at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.