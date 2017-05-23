Mattawa Tops List of Safest Cities

The group SafeWise has selected Mattawa, Washington for the top spot in it’s Safest Cities in Washington list for 2017. In a press release, the organization said Mattawa captured the top spot thanks to reporting just four total violent crimes and only twenty-three property crimes on the 2015 FBI crime report. To identify the safest cities in Washington, SafeWise reviewed the most recent FBI Crime Report statistics from 2015, along with population data for all cities with greater than 2,000 residents

“I’m very blessed to be in the city of Mattawa at this time in its history,” former Chief of Police, John A. Turley, said. “I was with the sheriff’s office when we were dealing with a lot of gang-related issues. I came out of retirement to hopefully do what is now happening in the city.” Chief Turley retired from this post in September 2016

Here is the Top 10 on SafeWise list of Washington’s Safest cities

1. Mattawa

Previous rank: 3

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.87

Property Crime per 1,000: 4.99

2. Duvall

Previous rank: 6

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.25

Property Crime per 1,000: 6.22

3. Connell

Previous rank: 5

Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.22

Property Crime per 1,000: 6.27

4. Sammamish

Previous rank: 4

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.23

Property Crime per 1,000: 7.49

5. Moxee

Previous rank: 2

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.77

Property Crime per 1,000: 6.97

6. Everson

Previous rank: Not ranked

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.00

Property Crime per 1,000: 8.15

7. Dupont

Previous rank: 1

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.94

Property Crime per 1,000: 7.92

8. Pullman

Previous rank: 15

Violent Crime per 1,000: 1.03

Property Crime per 1,000: 8.58

9. La Center

Previous rank: 7

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.32

Property Crime per 1,000: 9.89

10. Lynden

Previous rank: 10

Violent Crime per 1,000: 0.89

Property Crime per 1,000: 10.25

Other Central Washington cities in the Top 100

54. Sunnyside 55. Richland 68. East Wenatchee 70. Ellensburg 78. Wenatchee 86. Othello 94. Ephrata