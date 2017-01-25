Meeting to Find Dansel Replacement Sunday

With Senator Brian Dansel leaving to be a part of the Trump Administration’s USDA office, the 7th District Precinct Committee Officers have scheduled a meeting on Sunday to come up with their three nominations to succeed the Republican.

Chair of the Spokane GOP Stephanie Cates says it’s important to do this quickly.

“We have, essentially, a tie in the state senate between Republicans and Democrats. However, the Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib is the tiebreaker and he is a Democrat.”

Cates says they’ll finalize their three choices on Sunday which will be presented to the county commissioners of the five counties in the District who should vote on their choice early next week.

The meeting takes place at the Chewelah Civic Center at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.