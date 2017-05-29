Memorial Day Observances

Memorial Day is Monday and there will be many events and remembrances around the Wenatchee Valley. Patricia Hail with the Patriotic Council says the first event is at 9 at Evergreen Memorial and then a two-city ceremony at 10.

“They mayors of both cities, Frank Kuntz and Steve Lacy will be at the Columbia River pedestrian bridge and they’ll lay a wreath in the river in honor of those who died in the water organizations.”

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 at Memorial Park in front of the Courthouse, at 10 in Peshastin at the cemetary, at 11 in the veterans section of the Wenatchee Cemetary and one at noon in the Leavenworth Cemetary.

Hail says it’s still important to honor the true meaning of this day.

“In many ways, it reminds us that freedom isn’t free and that’s something we have to think about everyday. There’s a cost and that costs isn’t always in dollars, it’s sometimes within our hearts.”

In addition to several wreath ceremonies, the Legion Hall will host a celebration lunch at noon to honor those who worked on the events and to remember those who gave their lives for this country.