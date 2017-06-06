Mercer Island Man Involved in Glassading Accident Identified

From a press release-On Monday June 5th Chelan County Mountain Rescue (CCMR) personnel worked with Sheriff’s Office deputies to attempt to locate the body of Benjamin Gore, the 19-year old subject involved in the glissading accident on Sunday afternoon. A team of five CCMR and one deputy were flown to the top of Asgaard Pass and then descended on foot to the hole in the snow where Gore disappeared. A deputy attached to a belay line was used to access the hole as far as was deemed safe. There was no sign of Gore and the view was obstructed by the high flow of water under the snow. It is estimated the hard snow pack at the scene is approximately 25 to 30 feet deep. The hole has been formed by a waterfall of snow melt runoff which exits the snow above a large rock and then creates the hole in the snow below the rock. At this time, the amount of snow is preventing rescuers from accessing the area below the snow pack. Search and rescue coordinators may need to wait several weeks for an opportunity to make an actual recovery of Gore’s body. The family has been notified and understands the situation.