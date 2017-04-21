Minimum Wage & Sick Leave Law Challenge

A voter approved initiative that raised the minimum wage and provides a paid sick leave requirement for workers is being challenged in Kittitas County.

The Attorney General’s Office says the challenge claims the initiative violates state law requiring initiatives to only cover one subject.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office will defend the will of the voters. In a similar case, the Washington State Supreme Court held that the City of SeaTac’s local initiative containing a minimum wage increase and a paid sick leave requirement did not violate the single subject rule.

The case is expected to eventually reach the state Supreme Court.

Voters approved Initiative 1433 in the November 2016 election with over 57 percent of the vote.