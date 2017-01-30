Missing Man’s Body Found

The body of a man that was declared missing in November was found Saturday morning on the Columbia River.

Chelan County Detectives say the body of 32-year-old Rudy Hernandez Martinez was found by a boater near the BNSF Appleyard.

After an autopsy, the county coroner says the cause of death was suicide by drowning.

Chelan County Sheriffs had launched a search operation in November to find Hernandez Martinez that had included flying the Wenatchee River by helicoptor, use of the Swift Water Rescue team, and a ground search along the banks.