Missing Moses Lake Man was Homicide Victim

A Moses Lake man missing since late April, was found murdered north of Moses Lake.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says a farm worker found the body of 31-year-old Joe George Reyna, Jr. Tuesday afternoon in an irrigation ditch near the 11000 block of Road H-Northeast.

The Grant County Coroner’s autopsy concluded that Reyna died from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Family members reported Reyna missing on May 1. He was last seen in the area of North Grape Drive and State Route 17 around April 29th. At the time, Reyna was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was described as about 5’09”, 180 lbs.

Grant County detectives are requesting anyone with information on the case to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160. Tips can be emailed to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case 17GS04640. Tipsters can remain anonymous.