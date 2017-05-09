Mission Ridge has Best Learn to Ski/Snowboard Program

From a Press Release-Over the weekend, Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort was awarded the National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) Conversion Cup Award for best learn to ski/snowboard program in the country during the NSAA Convention in Scottsdale, Arizona. Mission Ridge’s Learn to Ski/Snowboard Freedom Pass Program has been a hit with guests up on the mountain and now ski areas around the country are taking notice.

Nominated for the second consecutive year, Mission Ridge beat out Whislter Blackcomb in British Columbia, Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado, and Boreal Mountain Resort in California. The Conversion Cup trophy, which travels around the country annually, resided last year in Massachusetts at Wachusett Mountain Ski Area. Other past winners of the prestigious award include Killington Ski Resort in Vermont, Camelback Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, Mountain Creek in New Jersey, and Mt. Bachelor in Oregon.

“Being nominated two straight years and being mentioned along side the other resort nominees has itself been a tremendous honor,” said Tony Hickok Mission Ridge’s Marketing Director. “But winning and being able to deliver this trophy to Wenatchee and to all of our staff is the real honor. A program like the Learn to Ski/Snowboard Freedom Pass takes the commitment of the entire mountain and especially our Ski School, Rental, and Ticketing staffs. Not only has this program given nearly 2,000 people who had never experienced skiing or snowboarding the opportunity to fall in love with the sport, it also brought us together as an organization. It has made our mountain family an even tighter knit group,” Hickok continued.

Mission Ridge’s Freedom Pass program provided unlimited beginner lessons, gear rentals, and beginner terrain access for the entire season for just $159. The program is designed to give new skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to transition from never having skied or snowboarded to feeling confident in their abilities and excited to explore more of the mountain.