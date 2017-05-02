Mission Ridge Receives National Recognition

From a press release: On the tails of the latest closing date in their fifty year history (4/30/17), Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort has received national recognition for the second consecutive year for their Learn to Ski/Snowboard Freedom Pass program. This week Mission Ridge representatives will be attending the National Ski Area Association (NSAA) conference in Scottsdale, AZ, where they are one of only three finalists for the nationwide Conversion Cup award. The award is given out annually to the ski resort that develops the best product or program geared toward attracting newcomers to the sports of skiing and snowboarding and providing them with the opportunity to truly become a “skier” or “snowboarder”.

Mission Ridge’s Freedom Pass program, in its second season, provided unlimited beginner lessons, gear rentals, and beginner terrain access for the entire season for just $159. The program is designed to give new skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to transition from never having skied or snowboarded to feeling confident in their abilities and excited to explore more of the mountain.

“We are extremely excited to be nominated for the Conversion Cup for the second year in a row,” said Tony Hickok, Mission Ridge’s Marketing Director. “Two years ago we set out to create something that would really open the doors to those who might not have had the opportunity, or who were otherwise hesitant to try out skiing and snowboarding. The Learn to Ski/Snowboard Freedom Pass is Mission Ridge’s commitment to sharing our love of the mountains and these sports with everyone.”