latest News

Monday School Delays/Closures

Posted By: Dave Bernstein February 6, 2017

6:50am UPDATE

Almira School District 2-Hour Delay

Bridgeport School District 2-Hour Delay

Cashmere School District 2-Hour Delay

Colville School District CLOSED

Coulee-Hartline School District 2-Hour Delay

Davenport School District 2-Hour Delay

Eastmont School District 2-Hour Delay

Ephrata School District 3-Hour Delay

Grand Coulee Dam School District 2-Hour Delay

Mansfield School District 2-Hour Delay

Nespelem School District 2-Hour Delay

Omak School District CLOSED

Okanogan School District Closed

Orondo School Ditsrict 2-Hour Delay

Pateros SD / 2 Hrs. Late

Quincy School District CLOSED

River Academy 2-Hour Delay

Riverside School District / 2 Hour Delay

St. Rose of Lima 3-Hour Delay

St. Joseph’s Wenatchee 3-Hour Delay

Soap Lake School District 3-Hour Delay

Washtucna School District 2-Hour Delay

Waterville School District / CLOSED

Wenatchee School District 1-Hour Delay

Wenatchee Valley College (Wenatchee Campus) opens at 10am

Wenatchee Valley College (Omak Campus) CLOSED

Wilson Creek School District 2-Hour Delay

Wilbur School District 2-Hour Delay

