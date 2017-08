Monument Hill Fire approximately 5,000 acres, 20% containment

11am UPDATE

The Monument Hill fire near Quincy is now close to 5-thousand acres and 20% containment according to the latest estimates. Information Officer Megan Hill said approximately 100 personnel on the lines today are concentrating on hotspots before heavy winds redevelop on Friday. That includes six wildland strike teams and two dozers ordered under a State Mobilization to assist local firefighters “That is the goal is to get it wrapped up so that the winds don’t affect it tomorrow. We’re just now getting a handle on what we have to work with so we’re getting people on every edge of the fire”

Hill said there are still hot spots burning within the perimeter of the fire including power poles. Road 13-NW is closed east of Adams Road where Grant PUD crews are replacing damaged utility poles but the closure only affects local residents.

Hill said this morning, the fire estimate was about 1,500 acres but the figure is now closer to 5,000 and could be revised later Thursday. She did not have information on the location of the damaged structures including one home and several outbuildings. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports there have been no injuries. The fire was reported last night about 7pm and the cause is under investigation

Original Post 7am

As many as 80 homes were evacuated last night in the Monument Hill area near Quincy and Ephrata due to a fast-moving brush fire. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says crews were fighting heavy winds in their efforts to get the blaze under control. Foreman said firefighters worked to protect homes and buildings in the area but winds were blowing up to 25mph in heavy brush and grass but one home and several outbuildings were lost in the fire.

A level 3 evacuation order was lifted early this morning for residents in the Painted Hills area who were allowed to return to their homes but the area remains under a level one alert. Under a State Mobilization order, specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered six wildland strike teams and two dozers.

The fire was reported about 7pm Wednesday night. The fire had grown to at least 500 acres in sage, grass, and crops when Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at 10:00 pm at the request of Fire Chief Don Fortier, Grant County Fire District 3.