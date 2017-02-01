Moses Lake School District Deals with Overcrowding

The following is a release from the Moses Lake School District:

Planning for the upcoming school year is a responsibility we have. The planning is not a scare tactic, it is our reality that we do not have enough space at our schools to serve the children. Portables need to be ordered and we need to utilize all open space in the district to serve our students.

Several months ago we started the process of anticipating elementary space needs for next year and until we could be in a new elementary building. We met with the building principals most affected: Garden Heights, Lakeview, Park Orchard, Knolls Vista, Longview, and Sage Point to brainstorm ideas. The principals worked with their staff to brainstorm and process ideas.

Details of what we are faced with and planning for elementary space for the 17-18 school year:

Knolls Vista Elementary – Purchasing one double portable

*Growth in hte area continues: roll up of current students will require minimum of one more classroom; new apartment complex on Central Dr. opens in the fall

*We are already under-staffed due to space

*Both a cafeteria and a gym area available to meet the need of number of PE sections and breakfast/lunch

*The area for a portable was prepped with utilities with the last portable installation

Park Orchard Elementary – Purchase two double portables

*We are already under-staffed due to space available

*We are renting a room at the Boys and Girls Club

*Growth in area continues: new housing filling in the residential area around Park Orchard

*Both a cafeteria and a gym area available to meet the need of number of PE sections and breakfast/lunch

*The area for a portable was prepped with utilities when the building was constructed

Longview Elementary – Purchase one double portable

*We are already under-staffed due to space

*Roll up of current students will require another classroom

Lakeview Elementary – 5th grade classes will be relocated to Chief Moses Middle School portables (3 classes)

*Growth in area continues: roll up of current students will require a minimum of one more classroom; Hayden homes continues build-out

*Cafeteria/gym are one-in-the-same limiting PE scheduling, breakfast/lunch

*We are already under-staffed due to space available

*Over the next several months we will be working on logistics with the Chief Moses, Lakeview and Garden Heights staff.

Garden Heights Elementary – 5th grade classes will be relocated to Chief Moses Middle School portables (3 classes)

*Growth in area continues: roll up of current students will require a minimum of one more classroom; Nelson Road Apartment complex as well as multi-unit housing on Monroe

*Cafeteria/gym are one-in-the-same limiting PE scheduling, breakfast/lunch

*We are already under-staffed due to space available

*Over the next several months we will be working on logistics with the Chief Moses, Lakeview and Garden Heights staff

Sage Point Elementary – Monitor enrollment and kindergarten registration

*Roll up of current students will not require another classroom…at this time

*IF a large class of kindergartners enroll and there is need for another section, a grade level will be relocated to Midway portables. This decision will not be made until after kindergarten registration.