Multiple Drugs Found During Adams County Arrest

Adams County Sheriffs deputies arrested a man on Highway 395 over the weekend who had an extraditable warrant out of Montana, and in a subsequent search found several drugs. The arrest came after deputies stopped a vehicle that was traveling 93 MPH and it was discovered the driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and violations of release conditions. After impounding the vehicle, the Sheriffs office found methamphetamine, extasy, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm in the car.