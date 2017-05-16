Music at the View Announces Lineup

From a press release – Music At The View 2017 is taking place at Howell Canyon Estate on Friday, May 26 thru Sunday, May 28 and featuring ALKI, Lakoda, Foreign Talks, Holidae House, Eastern Sunz, Lovey James and many more…

Howell Canyon Estate and Stage and Studio Productions are proud to hold the 6th annual spring music festival, Music At The View 2017. The hosts, Dean and Derek Howell, make their annual effort to give back to the Tonasket area by holding this non-proﬁt event.

This year’s recipient of the festival’s donations will be the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce.

A favorite of musicians because of the excellent equipment and acoustics at this beautiful, alpine outdoor music venue at Howell Canyon Estate, this sixth year of Music At The View had over 400 bands from all over the world apply for one of the coveted performance slots on our outdoor stage.

The chosen artists will be performing, beginning at 7pm, Friday, May 26 with our country and pop-rock night, followed by our Saturday night alternative dance show beginning at 2pm, May 27, and our pop rock/hip-hop/reggae show beginning at 2pm Sunday, May 28.

Friday night features: Lakoda, Telesomniac and Brittany Jean

Saturday features: ALKI, Holidae House, General Mojo’s, Tipsy Gypsy, Echo Texture, The Requisite and Whiskey Fever

Sunday features: Foreign Talks, Mathias, Eastern Sunz, Ang P, Kaiya On The Mountain, Lovey James and The Groovebirds

Shock Da Shiva will be hosting a Renegade Stage this year featuring some of the Northwest’s best Electronic Music Producers. ShermGerm, Subduktion, Pilz Beats, Mike.iLL, Brain Funk and Stan Thee Man will be headlining a solid undercard of talent.

Plus we will have a third stage with a 15 foot video wall sponsored by OMG509. Tickets are only $50 for all 3 nights! This includes a parking spot and a campsite for tent or trailer. Tickets for one night are only $20, This includes free parking, but a venue area campsite is not included.

Vendors should email Ed Lawrence at ed@musicattheview.com

Tickets are available online at www.musicattheview.com/tickets