Narcotics K9 Assigned to Wenatchee

From a press release: The first narcotics K9 Trooper reported to Wenatchee on May 1, 2017. Trooper Charles Bates and K9 Rocco will be assigned to Chelan and Douglas Counties, but will assist field forces throughout District 6.

K9 Rocco, a two year old black lab graduated from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) K9 academy on April 27, 2017. Trooper Bates is a 14 year veteran of the WSP, transferring from Shelton, WA.

Rocco is Trooper Bates’ second dog trained in the detection of methamphetamines, cocaine and heroin. With changing marijuana laws in Washington, Roxy, his first dog was retired and is now working for Department of Corrections.

WSP K9 narcotic teams provide support for the agency’s field force, local task forces and federal agencies on multi-jurisdictional warrants.