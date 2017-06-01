NCRL’s Summer Reading Program

North Central Regional Library will kick off its annual Summer Reading Program this month to encourage children to read while they are out of school for the summer.

In addition to giving away prizes for reading, NCRL’s 30 libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties will offer a full lineup of fun and free activities that include puppet shows, theatrical performances, science and technology workshops, author visits and Pacific Science Center programs, along with weekly crafts and story times.

“The public library works hard to host special programs just for kids, and the local librarians do an amazing job of offering incentives that encourage kids to join the summer reading program — all in the service of making every child in the community become a better reader,” said Angela Morris, NCRL’s director of public services.

The goal of the summer program is to encourage reading through the summer months, when kids tend of lose some of the progress they make during the school year. Prizes for reading range from toys for small achievements to book sets, electronics and entertainment passes for logging the most hours.

Children can sign up for the reading program at their local branch libraries starting around the second week of June. Signups are already underway for NCRL’s online reading program.

“We’re committed to encouraging young people to love reading,” Morris said. “Summer is the perfect time for kids to come to the library to browse for special interest books, find their favorite graphic novel, or get the latest title in a book series.”

Last year, NCRL readers collectively tallied more than 92,000 hours of reading during the summer.

Here’s a rundown of some of the programs that will be offered in NCRL’s libraries this summer:

Pacific Science Center: The Seattle-based science program will bring its popular Volts & Jolts program to nine libraries this summer. Children are invited to explore the properties of electricity with the hair-raising Van deGraaff generator, Tesla coil and other shocking experiments.

Book-It Theatre of Seattle: The literary theater group will present “El Deafo”, the 2015 Newbery Honor-winning book about the challenges author Cece Bell, who is deaf, faces when starting school and trying make new friends while wearing a bulky hearing aid strapped to her chest.

NCRL Puppeteers: This year, Eastmont High School teacher Mark Wavra and Wenatchee High School teacher Brian Higgins return to the puppet program, along with a cast of new puppeteers, to bring two distinct shows in the first and second parts of the summer to all 30 libraries.

Chelan and Grant County PUDs: Chelan County PUD’s outreach specialist Bob Bauer will once again present program on magnets and electricity at libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Ferry counties. The Grant County PUD will do the programs at Grant County libraries.

STEM: NCRL’s new STEM librarian Sarah Knox will present hands-on science programs at all libraries. In addition, many libraries will offer technology workshops with Sphero robotic balls, KEVA building planks, 3-D printers and other technology.

Authors: Childrens book authors Erik Brooks and Elisa Kleven will offer several programs in libraries.

Ian Dobson: In this music program, children will create and play their own instruments made from recycled materials.