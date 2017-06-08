NCW Seniors Honored by Reichert

Wenatchee senior Jessica Weirzbicki and Cashmere senior Jacob Dotson were two of 11 students honored this week by Representative Dave Reichert for being accepted to a military academy. Weirzbicki will be heading off to the U.S. Air Force Academy in the fall. Dotson will be going to West Point and the U.S. Military Academy. “Going off to college is a big decision for any young man or woman,” said Rep. Reichert. “But our service academy nominees are making more than a decision – they are making a sacrifice. They are committing themselves to serving our country and choosing to attend an institution that will not just be academically challenging, but will challenge them physically and emotionally. It was a privilege to shake their hands and I know they will make our region and our country proud.”